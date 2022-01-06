S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.09% Lower at 83761.35 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 74.37 points or 0.09% today to 83761.35
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 1817.76 points or 2.12% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
--Down six of the past eight trading days
--Off 12.79% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Off 12.79% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Up 80.94% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Rose 59.54% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.12% from its 2022 closing high of 85579.11 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 261.24 points or 0.31%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
