S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 83528.23 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 177.62 points or 0.21% today to 83528.23

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 13.03% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 13.03% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 80.44% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 66.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.40% from its 2022 closing high of 85579.11 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.21% from its 2022 closing low of 83350.61 hit Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 28.12 points or 0.03%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-22 1737ET