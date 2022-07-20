Log in
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-07-20
106949.06 PTS   -0.22%
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 106949.06 -- Data Talk

07/20/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 236.37 points or 0.22% today to 106949.06


--Second highest close in history

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 0.22% from its record close of 107185.43 hit Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.22% from its 52-week high of 107185.43 hit Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up 64.94% from its 52-week low of 64841.23 hit Friday, July 23, 2021

--Rose 62.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.22% from its 2022 closing high of 107185.43 hit Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up 32.03% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 20.91%

--Year-to-date it is up 23448.95 points or 28.08%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1735ET

