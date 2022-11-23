S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.25% Higher at 158563.49 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 394.22 points or 0.25% today to 158563.49

--A new record close

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 4454.74 points or 2.89% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Up 100.47% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 89.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 95.75% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.75%

--Year-to-date it is up 75063.38 points or 89.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1737ET