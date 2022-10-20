S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 136138.78 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 345.42 points or 0.25% today to 136138.78

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 2814.70 points or 2.03% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 9.40% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 9.40% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 72.12% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 56.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.40% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 68.06% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 52638.67 points or 63.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1729ET