S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.31% Lower at 90345.86 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 284.03 points or 0.31% today to 90345.86

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1745.61 points or 1.90% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 5.93% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 5.93% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 92.66% from its 52-week low of 46894.48 hit Tuesday, April 20, 2021

--Rose 89.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.08% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 11.53% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 6845.75 points or 8.20%

