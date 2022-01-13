S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.32% Higher at 85370.86 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 270.59 points or 0.32% today to 85370.86

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1624.56 points or 1.94% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 11.11% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 11.11% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 84.42% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 67.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.24% from its 2022 closing high of 85579.11 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 1.94% from its 2022 closing low of 83746.30 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.24%

--Year-to-date it is up 1870.75 points or 2.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-22 1738ET