S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.33% Higher at 258463.48 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 837.69 points or 0.33% today to 258463.48

--Fourth highest close in history

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 10224.88 points or 4.12% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 1.16% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 1.16% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 214.27% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 193.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.16% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 30.30% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.94%

--Year-to-date it is up 56378.36 points or 27.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1731ET