S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.33% Lower at 84570.45 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 279.86 points or 0.33% today to 84570.45

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 11.95% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 11.95% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 82.69% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 67.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.95% from its 2021 closing high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 82.69% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 6.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 33343.96 points or 65.09%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 1734ET