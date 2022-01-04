S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.34% Lower at 85285.98 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 293.13 points or 0.34% today to 85285.98

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 11.20% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 11.20% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 84.24% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 65.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.34% from its 2022 closing high of 85579.11 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 1785.87 points or 2.14%

