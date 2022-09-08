S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 141509.32 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 507.79 points or 0.36% today to 141509.32

--Third highest close in history

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 4200.06 points or 3.06% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 1.60% from its record close of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 1.60% from its 52-week high of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up 92.18% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 83.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.60% from its 2022 closing high of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up 74.69% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 58009.21 points or 69.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1729ET