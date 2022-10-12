S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 136396.44 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 585.93 points or 0.43% today to 136396.44

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 10326.43 points or 7.04% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 9.23% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 9.23% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 73.91% from its 52-week low of 78427.93 hit Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

--Rose 73.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.23% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 68.38% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.95%

--Year-to-date it is up 52896.33 points or 63.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1740ET