S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 120038.38 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 530.07 points or 0.44% today to 120038.38

--A new record close

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 13089.32 points or 12.24% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point gain since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, July 8, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Up 84.42% from its 52-week low of 65088.13 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Rose 82.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 48.19% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 35.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 36538.27 points or 43.76%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-22 1736ET