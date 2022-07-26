Log in
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-07-26
120063.09 PTS   +0.46%
07/25S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.97% Higher at 119508.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/22S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 9.24% Higher at 113851.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/21S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.74% Higher at 112017.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 120038.38 -- Data Talk

07/26/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 530.07 points or 0.44% today to 120038.38


--A new record close

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 13089.32 points or 12.24% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point gain since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, July 8, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Up 84.42% from its 52-week low of 65088.13 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Rose 82.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 48.19% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 35.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 36538.27 points or 43.76%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-22 1736ET

