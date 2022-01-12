S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.47% Higher at 85100.27 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 397.96 points or 0.47% today to 85100.27

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1353.97 points or 1.62% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 11.40% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 11.40% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 83.83% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 66.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.56% from its 2022 closing high of 85579.11 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 1.62% from its 2022 closing low of 83746.30 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.92%

--Year-to-date it is up 1600.16 points or 1.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

