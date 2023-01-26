S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 261498.77 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1425.20 points or 0.55% today to 261498.77

--A new record close

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 26319.03 points or 11.19% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 27 of the past 31 trading days

--Up 217.96% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 204.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 31.83% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 29.40%

--Year-to-date it is up 59413.65 points or 29.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1739ET