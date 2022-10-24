S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.57% Higher at 139733.39 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 788.60 points or 0.57% today to 139733.39

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3594.61 points or 2.64% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Off 7.01% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Off 7.01% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 76.67% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 56.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.01% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 72.50% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.44%

--Year-to-date it is up 56233.28 points or 67.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

