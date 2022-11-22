S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.58% Higher at 158169.27 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 915.67 points or 0.58% today to 158169.27
--A new record close
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 4060.52 points or 2.63% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022
--Up seven of the past eight trading days
--Up 99.97% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021
--Rose 88.81% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 95.26% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 5.49%
--Year-to-date it is up 74669.16 points or 89.42%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
