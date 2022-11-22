S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.58% Higher at 158169.27 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 915.67 points or 0.58% today to 158169.27

--A new record close

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 4060.52 points or 2.63% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Up 99.97% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 88.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 95.26% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 74669.16 points or 89.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

