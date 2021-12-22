S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.58% Lower at 83651.80 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 485.88 points or 0.58% today to 83651.80

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 12.90% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 12.90% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 80.71% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 62.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.90% from its 2021 closing high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 80.71% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.47%

--Year-to-date it is up 32425.31 points or 63.30%

