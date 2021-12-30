S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.60% Lower at 83500.11 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 506.39 points or 0.60% today to 83500.11

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 13.06% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 13.06% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 80.38% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 63.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.06% from its 2021 closing high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 80.38% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 32273.62 points or 63.00%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-21 1734ET