S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 91558.17 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 585.14 points or 0.64% today to 91558.17
--Snaps a two trading day losing streak
--Up five of the past seven trading days
--Off 4.67% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Off 4.67% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Up 95.24% from its 52-week low of 46894.48 hit Tuesday, April 20, 2021
--Rose 84.49% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.78% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022
--Up 13.03% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 8058.06 points or 9.65%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
