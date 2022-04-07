Log in
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  04-07
91558.17 PTS   +0.64%
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 91558.17 -- Data Talk

04/07/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 585.14 points or 0.64% today to 91558.17


--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 4.67% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 4.67% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 95.24% from its 52-week low of 46894.48 hit Tuesday, April 20, 2021

--Rose 84.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.78% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 13.03% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 8058.06 points or 9.65%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-22 1734ET

