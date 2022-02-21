S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.66% Higher at 90029.49 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 586.30 points or 0.66% today to 90029.49
--Snaps a two trading day losing streak
--Off 6.26% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 6.26% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Up 94.48% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Rose 82.73% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.52% from its 2022 closing high of 91416.55 hit Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
--Up 11.14% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.97%
--Year-to-date it is up 6529.38 points or 7.82%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-21-22 1725ET