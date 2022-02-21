S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.66% Higher at 90029.49 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 586.30 points or 0.66% today to 90029.49

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 6.26% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 6.26% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 94.48% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 82.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.52% from its 2022 closing high of 91416.55 hit Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Up 11.14% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 6529.38 points or 7.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1725ET