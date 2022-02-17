Log in
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.66% Lower at 89977.89 -- Data Talk

02/17/2022 | 05:47pm EST
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 599.66 points or 0.66% today to 89977.89


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 6.32% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 6.32% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 94.37% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 73.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.57% from its 2022 closing high of 91416.55 hit Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Up 11.08% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 6477.78 points or 7.76%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1746ET

