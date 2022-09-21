S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.67% Lower at 146941.15 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 988.60 points or 0.67% today to 146941.15
--Third highest close in history
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 3320.93 points or 2.21% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Off 2.21% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 2.21% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
--Up 98.09% from its 52-week low of 74180.20 hit Friday, Sept. 24, 2021
--Rose 96.58% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.21% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022
--Up 81.40% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 7.85%
--Year-to-date it is up 63441.04 points or 75.98%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
