S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.67% Lower at 146941.15 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 988.60 points or 0.67% today to 146941.15

--Third highest close in history

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3320.93 points or 2.21% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 2.21% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 2.21% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 98.09% from its 52-week low of 74180.20 hit Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

--Rose 96.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.21% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 81.40% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.85%

--Year-to-date it is up 63441.04 points or 75.98%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-22 1735ET