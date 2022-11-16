S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.68% Lower at 154108.75 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1050.21 points or 0.68% today to 154108.75

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 0.68% from its record close of 155158.94 hit Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.68% from its 52-week high of 155158.96 hit Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Up 94.84% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 76.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.68% from its 2022 closing high of 155158.96 hit Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

--Up 90.25% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 70608.64 points or 84.56%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-22 1730ET