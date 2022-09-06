Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-09-06
137309.26 PTS   -0.69%
09/05S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.41% Higher at 138268.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/02S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.62% Lower at 136340.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/01S&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 136302.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.69% Lower at 137309.26 -- Data Talk

09/06/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 958.77 points or 0.69% today to 137309.26


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 4.52% from its record close of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 4.52% from its 52-week high of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up 86.47% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 73.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.52% from its 2022 closing high of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up 69.51% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 53809.15 points or 64.44%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-22 1747ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
09/05S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.41% Higher at 138268.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/02S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.62% Lower at 136340.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/01S&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 136302.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/31S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 11.19% Higher at 136240.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/30S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.86% Lower at 141133.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/29S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.66% Higher at 143805.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/26S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 7.98% Higher at 141459.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/25S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.81% Higher at 142777.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/24S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.37% Higher at 140246.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/23S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.59% Higher at 136997.68, Record Close -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish