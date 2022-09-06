S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.69% Lower at 137309.26 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 958.77 points or 0.69% today to 137309.26

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 4.52% from its record close of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 4.52% from its 52-week high of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up 86.47% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 73.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.52% from its 2022 closing high of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up 69.51% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 53809.15 points or 64.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-22 1747ET