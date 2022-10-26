S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.74% Higher at 145028.47 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1069.11 points or 0.74% today to 145028.47

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 8889.69 points or 6.53% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Off 3.48% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 3.48% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 83.36% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 69.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.48% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 79.04% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.25%

--Year-to-date it is up 61528.36 points or 73.69%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1733ET