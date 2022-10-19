S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.77% Lower at 136484.20 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1058.00 points or 0.77% today to 136484.20

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2469.28 points or 1.78% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 9.17% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Off 9.17% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 72.56% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 56.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.17% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 68.49% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.89%

--Year-to-date it is up 52984.09 points or 63.45%

