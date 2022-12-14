S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.78% Lower at 164216.69 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1283.68 points or 0.78% today to 164216.69

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 6961.20 points or 4.07% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov 9, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 4.07% from its record close of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

--Off 4.07% from its 52-week high of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Up 102.89% from its 52-week low of 80939.44 hit Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Rose 102.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.07% from its 2022 closing high of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022

--Up 102.73% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 80716.58 points or 96.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1728ET