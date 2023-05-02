Advanced search
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-05-02
295630.98 PTS   -0.78%
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.78% Lower at 295630.98 -- Data Talk

05/02/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2329.02 points or 0.78% today to 295630.98


--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.01% from its record close of 304796.96 hit Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, April 21, 2023

--Off 3.01% from its 52-week high of 304796.96 hit Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Up 259.46% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 230.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.01% from its 2023 closing high of 304796.96 hit Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Up 49.04% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 93545.86 points or 46.29%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1730ET

05:31pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.78% Lower at 295630.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/28S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 21.26% Higher at 297960.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/27S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.62% Lower at 296808.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/26S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.57% Higher at 304796.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/25S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.21% Higher at 303058.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/24S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.93% Higher at 299421.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/21S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 5.50% Higher at 290890.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/20S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.33% Higher at 281827.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/19S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.13% Lower at 275405.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/18S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.07% Higher at 284298.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
