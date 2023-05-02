S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.78% Lower at 295630.98 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2329.02 points or 0.78% today to 295630.98

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.01% from its record close of 304796.96 hit Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, April 21, 2023

--Off 3.01% from its 52-week high of 304796.96 hit Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Up 259.46% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 230.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.01% from its 2023 closing high of 304796.96 hit Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Up 49.04% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 93545.86 points or 46.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

