S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.82% Higher at 127400.00 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1038.02 points or 0.82% today to 127400.00

--A new record close

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 20450.94 points or 19.12% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day percentage gain since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Up 95.73% from its 52-week low of 65088.13 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Rose 89.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 57.28% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 44.04%

--Year-to-date it is up 43899.89 points or 52.57%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1734ET