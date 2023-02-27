Advanced search
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-02-27
251101.02 PTS   +1.28%
05:36pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.86% Higher at 250465.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/24S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.26% Lower at 248324.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/23S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.34% Higher at 248006.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.86% Higher at 250465.59 -- Data Talk

02/27/2023 | 05:36pm EST
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2140.91 points or 0.86% today to 250465.59


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 5746.50 points or 2.35% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Off 4.22% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Off 4.22% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 204.54% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 184.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.22% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 26.27% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 48380.47 points or 23.94%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1735ET

