S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.86% Lower at 87393.09 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 756.08 points or 0.86% today to 87393.09

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1796.00 points or 2.01% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 9.01% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Off 9.01% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 88.79% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 68.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.40% from its 2022 closing high of 91416.55 hit Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Up 7.89% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 3892.98 points or 4.66%

