S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 248854.58 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2207.55 points or 0.88% today to 248854.58

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 4693.91 points or 1.85% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 4.84% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 4.84% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 202.58% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 182.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.84% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 25.46% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 46769.46 points or 23.14%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

