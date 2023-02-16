Advanced search
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-02-16
258990.92 PTS   +1.66%
02/15S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.35% Lower at 254969.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/14S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.33% Higher at 258463.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/13S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.09% Higher at 257625.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 257247.15 -- Data Talk

02/16/2023 | 05:33pm EST
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2277.34 points or 0.89% today to 257247.15


--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 1.63% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 1.63% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 212.79% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 185.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.63% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 29.69% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 55162.03 points or 27.30%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1732ET

