S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.90% Higher at 215724.71 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1930.46 points or 0.90% today to 215724.71

--A new record close

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 17364.22 points or 8.75% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 16 of the past 18 trading days

--Up 166.31% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 157.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.75% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 6.75%

--Year-to-date it is up 13639.59 points or 6.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

01-09-23 1728ET