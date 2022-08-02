S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.94% Higher at 118691.20 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1104.42 points or 0.94% today to 118691.20

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up 10 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 6.84% from its record close of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 6.84% from its 52-week high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 82.35% from its 52-week low of 65088.13 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Rose 80.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.84% from its 2022 closing high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 46.52% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 35191.09 points or 42.14%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1743ET