Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-08-02
118691.20 PTS   +0.94%
08/01S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.03% Lower at 117586.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/01Argentina's economy superminister appoints top advisers
RE
07/29S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 38.53% Higher at 122528.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.94% Higher at 118691.20 -- Data Talk

08/02/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1104.42 points or 0.94% today to 118691.20


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up 10 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 6.84% from its record close of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 6.84% from its 52-week high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 82.35% from its 52-week low of 65088.13 hit Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Rose 80.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.84% from its 2022 closing high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 46.52% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 35191.09 points or 42.14%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1743ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
08/01S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.03% Lower at 117586.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/01Argentina's economy superminister appoints top advisers
RE
07/29S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 38.53% Higher at 122528.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/28S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.82% Higher at 127400.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/27S&P MERVAL Index Ends 5.27% Higher at 126361.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/26S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 120038.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/25S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.97% Higher at 119508.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/22S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 9.24% Higher at 113851.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/21S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.74% Higher at 112017.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/20S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 106949.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish