S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.94% Higher at 125962.94 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1175.60 points or 0.94% today to 125962.94

--Fourth highest close in history

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 1.13% from its record close of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.13% from its 52-week high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 88.90% from its 52-week low of 66681.73 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Rose 87.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.13% from its 2022 closing high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 55.50% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.80%

--Year-to-date it is up 42462.83 points or 50.85%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-22 1735ET