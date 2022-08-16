S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 124787.34 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1192.23 points or 0.95% today to 124787.34
--Fourth highest close in history
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022
--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak
--Off 2.05% from its record close of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 2.05% from its 52-week high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022
--Up 87.14% from its 52-week low of 66681.73 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Rose 83.51% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.05% from its 2022 closing high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022
--Up 54.05% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 1.84%
--Year-to-date it is up 41287.23 points or 49.45%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-16-22 1736ET