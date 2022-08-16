S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 124787.34 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1192.23 points or 0.95% today to 124787.34

--Fourth highest close in history

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 2.05% from its record close of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 2.05% from its 52-week high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 87.14% from its 52-week low of 66681.73 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Rose 83.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.05% from its 2022 closing high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 54.05% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.84%

--Year-to-date it is up 41287.23 points or 49.45%

