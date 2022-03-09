S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 87226.46 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 834.15 points or 0.95% today to 87226.46

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 9.18% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Off 9.18% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 87.82% from its 52-week low of 46440.78 hit Friday, March 26, 2021

--Rose 84.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.73% from its 2022 closing high of 91558.04 hit Thursday, March 3, 2022

--Up 7.68% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.85%

--Year-to-date it is up 3726.35 points or 4.46%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1736ET