S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.00% Higher at 90867.58 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 900.33 points or 1.00% today to 90867.58
--Snaps a two trading day losing streak
--Off 5.39% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year
--Off 5.39% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Up 93.77% from its 52-week low of 46894.48 hit Tuesday, April 20, 2021
--Rose 89.38% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.30% from its 2022 closing high of 93010.43 hit Friday, March 25, 2022
--Up 12.18% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 3.29%
--Year-to-date it is up 7367.47 points or 8.82%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
