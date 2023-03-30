S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.02% Higher at 251639.07 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2534.97 points or 1.02% today to 251639.07

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 32362.33 points or 14.76% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 3.77% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 3.77% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 205.97% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 176.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.77% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 26.86% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.69%

--Year-to-date it is up 49553.95 points or 24.52%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1731ET