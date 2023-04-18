S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.07% Higher at 284298.65 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3003.41 points or 1.07% today to 284298.65

--A new record close

--Up for eight consecutive trading days

--Up 32810.36 points or 13.05% over the last eight trading days

--Largest eight-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 13 of the past 15 trading days

--Up 245.68% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 208.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 43.32% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 15.70%

--Year-to-date it is up 82213.53 points or 40.68%

