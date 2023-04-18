Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-04-18
284298.65 PTS   +1.07%
05:32pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.07% Higher at 284298.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/17S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.02% Higher at 281295.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/14S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 9.04% Higher at 275717.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.07% Higher at 284298.65 -- Data Talk

04/18/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3003.41 points or 1.07% today to 284298.65


--A new record close

--Up for eight consecutive trading days

--Up 32810.36 points or 13.05% over the last eight trading days

--Largest eight-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 13 of the past 15 trading days

--Up 245.68% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 208.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 43.32% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 15.70%

--Year-to-date it is up 82213.53 points or 40.68%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1731ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
05:32pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.07% Higher at 284298.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/17S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.02% Higher at 281295.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/14S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 9.04% Higher at 275717.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/13S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.30% Higher at 270328.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/12S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.65% Higher at 266850.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/11S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.25% Higher at 259963.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/10S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.54% Higher at 256747.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/06S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.90% Higher at 252848.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/05S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.54% Higher at 252848.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/04S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.26% Lower at 251488.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer