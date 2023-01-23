S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.08% Higher at 250362.25 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2682.26 points or 1.08% today to 250362.25

--Third highest close in history

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 15182.51 points or 6.46% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 24 of the past 28 trading days

--Off 3.98% from its record close of 260750.04 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 3.98% from its 52-week high of 260750.04 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 209.07% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 209.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.98% from its 2023 closing high of 260750.04 hit Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

--Up 26.22% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 23.89%

--Year-to-date it is up 48277.13 points or 23.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

