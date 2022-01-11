S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.14% Higher at 84702.31 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 956.01 points or 1.14% today to 84702.31

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 11.81% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 11.81% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 82.97% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 65.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.02% from its 2022 closing high of 85579.11 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 1.14% from its 2022 closing low of 83746.30 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.44%

--Year-to-date it is up 1202.20 points or 1.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-22 1737ET