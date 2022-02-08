S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.17% Lower at 88149.17 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1039.92 points or 1.17% today to 88149.17
--Down four of the past five trading days
--Off 8.22% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Off 8.22% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
--Up 90.42% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Rose 68.65% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.57% from its 2022 closing high of 91416.55 hit Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
--Up 8.82% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 3.03%
--Year-to-date it is up 4649.06 points or 5.57%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
