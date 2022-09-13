S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.22% Lower at 142941.60 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1772.51 points or 1.22% today to 142941.60

--Fourth highest close in history

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 1.22% from its record close of 144714.11 hit Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.22% from its 52-week high of 144714.11 hit Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Up 94.12% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 80.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.22% from its 2022 closing high of 144714.11 hit Monday, Sept 12, 2022

--Up 76.46% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.92%

--Year-to-date it is up 59441.49 points or 71.19%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 1734ET