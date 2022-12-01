S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.23% Higher at 170604.27 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2078.98 points or 1.23% today to 170604.27

--A new record close

--Up for 10 consecutive trading days

--Up 16495.52 points or 10.70% over the last 10 trading days

--Largest 10-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, when the market rose for 16 straight trading days

--Up 14 of the past 15 trading days

--Up 110.78% from its 52-week low of 80939.44 hit Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Rose 95.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 110.61% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 87104.16 points or 104.32%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

