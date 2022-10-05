S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.24% Higher at 146722.87 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1796.22 points or 1.24% today to 146722.87

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 2.36% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 2.36% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 89.46% from its 52-week low of 77443.10 hit Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Rose 89.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.36% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 81.13% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 63222.76 points or 75.72%

