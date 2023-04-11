S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.25% Higher at 259963.40 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3215.67 points or 1.25% today to 259963.40

--Fourth highest close in history

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 8475.11 points or 3.37% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 30, 2023

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 0.59% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 0.59% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 216.09% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 187.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.59% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 31.06% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 5.80%

--Year-to-date it is up 57878.28 points or 28.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-23 1748ET