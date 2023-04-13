Advanced search
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-04-13
270328.98 PTS   +1.30%
05:51pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.30% Higher at 270328.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/12S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.65% Higher at 266850.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/11S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.25% Higher at 259963.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.30% Higher at 270328.98 -- Data Talk

04/13/2023 | 05:51pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3478.95 points or 1.30% today to 270328.98


--A new record close

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 18840.69 points or 7.49% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Up 228.69% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 196.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 36.28% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 10.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 68243.86 points or 33.77%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1750ET

