S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.30% Higher at 270328.98 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3478.95 points or 1.30% today to 270328.98

--A new record close

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 18840.69 points or 7.49% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Up 228.69% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 196.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 36.28% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 10.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 68243.86 points or 33.77%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

